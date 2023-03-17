Detectives investigate an attempted homicide in Lodi
LODI -- Police are investigating after a person was shot during a home burglary in Lodi on Thursday night, just before 11:30 p.m.
The scene was in the 400 block of West Locust Street.
According to Lodi Police Department, officers responded to a report of an interrupted residential burglary. At the scene, officers found the victim who had been shot.
The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
No information about the suspect is available at this time, and investigations are underway.
Lodi Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at (209) 333-6727. You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 (please reference LPD case #23-1713).
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.