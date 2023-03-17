Watch CBS News
Local Community

Detectives investigate an attempted homicide in Lodi

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 03/17/2023
Morning headlines - 03/17/2023 01:39

LODI -- Police are investigating after a person was shot during a home burglary in Lodi on Thursday night, just before 11:30 p.m. 

The scene was in the 400 block of West Locust Street. 

According to Lodi Police Department, officers responded to a report of an interrupted residential burglary. At the scene, officers found the victim who had been shot. 

The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

No information about the suspect is available at this time, and investigations are underway. 

Lodi Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at (209) 333-6727. You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 (please reference LPD case #23-1713). 

Attempted Homicide Investigation On March 16th, 2023 at approximately 11:22 PM, Lodi PD officers were dispatched to a...

Posted by Lodi Police Department on Friday, March 17, 2023
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.