Detectives investigate an attempted homicide in Lodi

LODI -- Police are investigating after a person was shot during a home burglary in Lodi on Thursday night, just before 11:30 p.m.

The scene was in the 400 block of West Locust Street.

According to Lodi Police Department, officers responded to a report of an interrupted residential burglary. At the scene, officers found the victim who had been shot.

The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

No information about the suspect is available at this time, and investigations are underway.

Lodi Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at (209) 333-6727. You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 (please reference LPD case #23-1713).

