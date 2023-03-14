Watch CBS News
Detectives investigate after 1 person shot near Turlock

TURLOCK — A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Turlock, authorities said Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. along Daubenberger Road, just outside of Turlock.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a woman went to the front door of the person who eventually called authorities to say one person had been shot.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 11:01 PM

