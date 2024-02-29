Detectives arrest El Dorado County man accused of sexually assaulting multiple young victims

RESCUE — Authorities in El Dorado County on Friday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage victims.

Dylan Ryan, 23, was booked into the county jail and faces charges of sexual penetration upon a child under 14 against the victim's will, oral copulation with a person under 16, kidnapping with the intent to rape, kidnapping or carrying away to commit rape, and two counts of a lewd act with a minor by force of fear.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said detectives had been investigating a child pornography case when they discovered multiple sexual assault victims. This led to a search warrant being executed in the Rescue area that resulted in Ryan's arrest.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information on Ryan or that is relevant to the investigation should contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan is being held with no bail.