DeRozan, Lyles on Kings injury report as Sacramento looks to add depth with Jae Crowder
SACRAMENTO — Amid a four-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings announced that the team will be without injured star forward DeMar DeRozan for the team's Wednesday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
DeRozan suffered lower back muscle inflammation in Monday night's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team did not provide any other details on DeRozan's status. This will be the third game DeRozan has missed this season.
In other injury news, Sacramento will be without forward Trey Lyles for at least three to four weeks due to calf soreness. Lyles left the OKC game in the middle of the second quarter. Lyles will be re-evaluated sometime in the middle of December.
Sacramento (8-10) has lost four straight and sits 12th in a stacked Western Conference. In an effort to bolster their bench depth, Sacramento is closing in on a deal with free-agent forward Jae Crowder, ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania first reported.
Though Sacramento will lose DeRozan for at least the next game and Lyles for a much longer stretch, last year's runner-up Sixth Man of the Year Malik Monk made his return from injury in the OKC game.