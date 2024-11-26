DeRozan, Lyles on Kings injury report as Sacramento looks to add depth with Jae Crowder

SACRAMENTO — Amid a four-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings announced that the team will be without injured star forward DeMar DeRozan for the team's Wednesday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

DeRozan suffered lower back muscle inflammation in Monday night's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team did not provide any other details on DeRozan's status. This will be the third game DeRozan has missed this season.

In other injury news, Sacramento will be without forward Trey Lyles for at least three to four weeks due to calf soreness. Lyles left the OKC game in the middle of the second quarter. Lyles will be re-evaluated sometime in the middle of December.

Kings Forward Trey Lyles, who left last night's game vs. the Thunder, has a grade 1 calf strain and will be out 3-4 weeks@CBSSacramento https://t.co/EYzIx5zlKV — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) November 26, 2024

Sacramento (8-10) has lost four straight and sits 12th in a stacked Western Conference. In an effort to bolster their bench depth, Sacramento is closing in on a deal with free-agent forward Jae Crowder, ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania first reported.

Free agent forward Jae Crowder is close to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. At 8-10 and dealing with some injuries, Kings are working to add frontcourt depth with the 13-year NBA veteran who has made two Finals appearances since 2020. pic.twitter.com/1uQP9xNZcy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2024

Though Sacramento will lose DeRozan for at least the next game and Lyles for a much longer stretch, last year's runner-up Sixth Man of the Year Malik Monk made his return from injury in the OKC game.