Deputy injured after suspected drunk driver broadsides patrol vehicle near Stockton

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - A deputy has a broken collarbone and a driver is suspected of driving under the influence after a crash late Saturday night in the Garden Acres area of Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy was on patrol shortly before midnight when he was broadsided at the intersection of Main Street and Hinkley Avenue.

Deputies said the driver of a Porche SUV was traveling south on Hinkley Avenue and ran a stop sign. This is when they collided with the deputy traveling east on E. Main Street.

The deputy's vehicle ended up crashing into a fence outside of a home, while the suspect's vehicle crashed through the fence of the Church of Christ on E. Main Street.

A deputy was injured after he was broadsided by a suspected drunk driver near Stockton on Jan. 6, deputies said. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The deputy and the driver of the Porche were taken to the hospital where the deputy got treatment for a broken collarbone. It is unknown what kind of injuries the driver of the Porche sustained.

The deputy has since returned home to rest with his family.

The CHP is investigating the crash as deputies said the Porche driver is suspected of drunk driving.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 3:02 PM PST

