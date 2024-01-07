Deputies: Suspect lights car on fire after Sacramento chase

SACRAMENTO - A man wanted for gun and drug charges in Sacramento was arrested after a chase and fire late Saturday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for a violation near 44th Street and 11th Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

The deputy ran the license plate number and learned the driver, 42-year-old Michael Littleton, had a warrant out for gun and drug charges.

Littleton refused to pull over, leading a pursuit that lasted about three minutes, deputies said.

The pursuit ended at S Street and 5th Street when the suspect crashed into a fence at a home.

Littleton refused to get out, deputies said, so he was pepper sprayed in the vehicle.

Deputies said Littleton then set the vehicle on fire and attempted to get away on foot.

He was eventually arrested and booked into jail on multiple misdemeanor and felony charges.

The vehicle was destroyed in the fire.