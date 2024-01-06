Deputies: Suspect enters home, aims gun at house sitter in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies said he entered a home and pointed a gun at a man who was house-sitting a home in Calaveras County on New Year's Day.

At about 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Burson Road where they learned a man was house-sitting for his family friends when he heard someone running outside.

While checking the property, deputies said the man saw the suspect, 54-year-old Michael Coleman. The victim told Coleman he was trespassing and to leave.

But deputies said Coleman ran into the home. This is when the victim grabbed a shotgun and went inside to tell the suspect to leave.

Coleman was found in the kitchen hitting the counter with a hammer.

Deputies said Coleman grabbed a handgun and pointed it at the victim when he was ordered to leave again.

The victim went outside to a safe area and called the sheriff's office. Once deputies arrived, they set a perimeter.

A member of the Calaveras County Crisis Negotiation Team was on the scene and was able to get Coleman to leave the home around 3:30 a.m. He was arrested and booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon.