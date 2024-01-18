Deputies: Student admits to posting social media threat against Salida Middle School

SALIDA -- A Salida Middle School student has been booked into juvenile hall for allegedly posting a threat of violence against the school.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said, Tuesday night, they got several reports about a concerning post on Instagram that read: "Tomorrow it's the end I'm being so for real I'm being a weap0n to salida middle school at noon."

Deputies started investigating immediately. Extra deputies were out and around campus on Wednesday as the investigation continued.

Wednesday morning, several students also reported to school officials that they knew who was behind the threats.

Apparently, the suspect was another student who had allegedly told several people they were going to make the threats.

That student, who was on campus Wednesday, was promptly pulled from class and investigated. Deputies said the student, who didn't have any weapons, admitted to making the post.

The student is now facing charges of making threats to a school and criminal threats.