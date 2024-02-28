Deputies seek help to identify armed suspect who left threatening note at Live Oak home

SUTTER COUNTY - Deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect who was seen on surveillance camera holding a firearm outside of a Live Oak home Monday night.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office received a report that someone was at the front door of a home on N Street in Live Oak with a gun around 7:30 p.m.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office

The Ring camera shows a man holding a firearm and using the tactical light on the gun as a flashlight, deputies said. The man then left a note that threatened the family, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the reporting party and their family could not identify the suspect and have no prior threats to their family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.