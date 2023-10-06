Deputies responding to stabbing find woman dead in Placerville home

PLACERVILLE — Sheriff's deputies who were responding to a stabbing found a woman dead inside a Placerville home, authorities said Thursday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said the discovery came shortly after 6:30 p.m. The scene was at a residence along Prado Vista Lane.

Not long after, investigators also found a man "with traumatic wounds," the sheriff's office said. That man has since been taken to a hospital for treatment. The exact nature of his injuries and how he got them are unclear at this time.

No arrests were announced and there was no information available on a suspect or motive.

The woman's identity is not yet known.

The sheriff's office said more details would be released once they become available.