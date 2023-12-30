Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies: Nephew who stabbed his uncle in Carmichael is on the loose

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CARMICHAEL - Deputies are searching for a nephew suspected of stabbing his uncle in Carmichael Saturday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2800 block of La Colina Way where they said a man was stabbed by his nephew.

The victim does not have life-threatening injuries.

The suspect took off from the scene. No description of him was provided.

La Colina Way is off Marconi Avenue, near Garfield Avenue.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 7:52 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.