Deputies: Nephew who stabbed his uncle in Carmichael is on the loose

CARMICHAEL - Deputies are searching for a nephew suspected of stabbing his uncle in Carmichael Saturday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2800 block of La Colina Way where they said a man was stabbed by his nephew.

The victim does not have life-threatening injuries.

The suspect took off from the scene. No description of him was provided.

La Colina Way is off Marconi Avenue, near Garfield Avenue.