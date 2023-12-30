Deputies: Nephew who stabbed his uncle in Carmichael is on the loose
CARMICHAEL - Deputies are searching for a nephew suspected of stabbing his uncle in Carmichael Saturday evening.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2800 block of La Colina Way where they said a man was stabbed by his nephew.
The victim does not have life-threatening injuries.
The suspect took off from the scene. No description of him was provided.
La Colina Way is off Marconi Avenue, near Garfield Avenue.
