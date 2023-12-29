Deputies: Man armed with axe shot by deputy in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY - An investigation is underway after a man armed with an axe was shot by a deputy in Yuba County Friday afternoon, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, south of Marysville and near the Yuba County Airport, for a medical call shortly before 3 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they were approached by a man armed with an axe. The man was then shot, deputies said.

It is unknown how many shots were fired.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His latest condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Yuba-Sutter Officer-Involved Shooting Team will be investigating the incident.