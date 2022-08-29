Deputies locate stolen jet ski on Sacramento River and make 2 arrests

YOLO COUNTY - Deputies returned a stolen jet ski found on the Sacramento River to its owner.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, its marine patrol unit located a stolen jet ski on the Sacramento River near the Elkhorn Boat Ramp. As a result, deputies arrested Selina Masters, 31, and Narinder Singh, 32, both from Sacramento, on charges of possessing a stolen jet ski.

The sheriff's office says that the National Insurance Crime Bureau ranks Sacramento second in the nation for watercraft thefts.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office recommends things like securing watercraft to the dock with a steel cable, chaining and locking detachable motors to the boat, using a trailer hitch lock after parking a boat on its trailer, and making sure your marine insurance policy includes your equipment, boat, and trailer.