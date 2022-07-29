Watch CBS News
Deputies investigating shooting, carjacking in Foothill Farms

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

FOOTHILL FARMS -- An investigation is underway after a shooting and carjacking in Sacramento County early Friday morning.

The scene is near the Safeway on Elkhorn and Andrea boulevards in the Foothill Farms area.

So far, it's unclear if anyone has been hurt.

Deputies are at the scene investigating. Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:47 AM

