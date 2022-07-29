Deputies investigating shooting, carjacking in Foothill Farms
FOOTHILL FARMS -- An investigation is underway after a shooting and carjacking in Sacramento County early Friday morning.
The scene is near the Safeway on Elkhorn and Andrea boulevards in the Foothill Farms area.
So far, it's unclear if anyone has been hurt.
Deputies are at the scene investigating. Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.
