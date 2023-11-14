Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies investigate double shooting in south Sacramento area

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in the south Sacramento area Tuesday evening.

It happened in the area of Gerber and Power Inn Roads.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office only described the victims as men. Their conditions are not yet known.

It is not yet clear if anyone was arrested or if authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects.

Check back here for updates as this story develops.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 7:38 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.