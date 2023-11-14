Deputies investigate double shooting in south Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in the south Sacramento area Tuesday evening.
It happened in the area of Gerber and Power Inn Roads.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office only described the victims as men. Their conditions are not yet known.
It is not yet clear if anyone was arrested or if authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects.
Check back here for updates as this story develops.
