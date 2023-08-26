Deputies: Homemade explosives found during traffic stop near Auburn

AUBURN – Deputies were urging people to avoid the area immediately around an Auburn-area motel after homemade explosives were found during a traffic stop in front of it.

The incident happened Friday afternoon near Lincoln Way and Sylvan Vista Drive, just off of Interstate 80.

Placer County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in front of the Auburn Rodeway Inn. During the stop, deputies say they located homemade explosives.

There is no threat to the public, deputies say, but people were being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has safely taken the explosives and will dispose of them. The person who was pulled over has also been arrested, the sheriff's office said.

No suspects are believed to be outstanding.