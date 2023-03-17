Deputies, firefighters come to the rescue after dog accidentally locks baby in east Stockton car

STOCKTON – Deputies and firefighters in east Stockton had a good-natured race on Friday to see who could rescue a baby locked in a car first.

The incident happened along the 500 block of Viola Avenue. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, a mother called to report that she had somehow locked her 14-month-old baby and her dog in the car.

Both the fire department and sheriff's deputies got to the scene around the same time.

🚨🐾Dog Locks Baby in Car! Today, shortly after noon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the 500-block of Viola... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 17, 2023

Since both teams had the equipment to open the doors, deputies and firefighters decided on a light-hearted competition to see who could get it open first.

The sheriff's deputies emerged victorious.

Deputies believe that the dog must have somehow stepped on the lock button.