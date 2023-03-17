Watch CBS News
Deputies, firefighters come to the rescue after dog accidentally locks baby in east Stockton car

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – Deputies and firefighters in east Stockton had a good-natured race on Friday to see who could rescue a baby locked in a car first.

The incident happened along the 500 block of Viola Avenue. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, a mother called to report that she had somehow locked her 14-month-old baby and her dog in the car.

Both the fire department and sheriff's deputies got to the scene around the same time.

Since both teams had the equipment to open the doors, deputies and firefighters decided on a light-hearted competition to see who could get it open first.

The sheriff's deputies emerged victorious.

Deputies believe that the dog must have somehow stepped on the lock button. 

First published on March 17, 2023 / 4:34 PM

