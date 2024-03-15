Deputies fire shots at suspect in Fair Oaks, standoff ongoing

FAIR OAKS - Deputies have fired shots at a suspect who may be in an apartment in the Fair Oaks area of Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an apartment complex on Winding Way just after 10 a.m. on Friday for some kind of report that a shot or multiple shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a bullet hole in a window. Shortly after that, deputies fired shots but it is unknown if the suspect was injured. It's also unknown if the suspect fired shots at deputies.

Deputies are communicating with him over the phone.

They called it an active threat and have evacuated the apartment complex they believe the incident is isolated to.

Some residents have decided to shelter in place. The sheriff's office says if a deputy comes knocking on your door, they ask that you follow their instructions.

Several blocks in the area of Winding Way and Hazel Avenue are blocked off as there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

No deputies have been injured. What exactly led up to the shooting is unclear at this point.

No information about the suspect has been released at this time.

