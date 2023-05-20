Deputies: Chase suspect crashes into vehicle at Roseville Sam's Club parking lot

ROSEVILLE – A chase near Roseville early Friday evening saw the suspect crash into a car at the Sam's Club parking lot.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies started chasing the suspect near Blue Oaks Boulevard and Highway 65 around 6:30 p.m. Exactly what prompted the initial chase has not been detailed.

The suspect then drove into the Sam's Club parking lot in the area – and soon crashed into another car there.

Deputies say the suspect then got out and ran, but was soon taken into custody.

No injuries were reported to either civilians or law enforcement officers.

The identity of the suspect, who the sheriff's office says did suffer some injuries while running from deputies, hasn't been released. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.