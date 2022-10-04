Depeche Mode announces 2023 tour; Sacramento will be first stop

SACRAMENTO – Depeche Mode is going back on tour – and Sacramento will be the very first stop.

The iconic 80s band announced their "Memento Mori" World Tour, as well as a new album, on Tuesday.

While the band is from England, the tour will kick off in California.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @depechemode stops in Sacramento for their 2023 World Tour on March 23!



Tickets go on sale Oct. 7th at 9am.

Sacramento's Golden 1 Center will get to see Depeche Mode before everyone else on March 23, 2023. The group will then swing by several other cities across the US before heading back to Europe

It will be the band's first tour in over five years.

Depeche Mode's new album is also due in Spring 2023.