1 killed, 2 injured after a Denny's sign falls onto car

One person was killed and two others were injured after a sign fell off a Denny's in Kentucky and landed on the car they were sitting in.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the Elizabethtown Police Department said in a statement to CBS News. Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS received a call that the business' sign fell on an occupied car. When they arrived on the scene, they removed two adult women and one adult man from the vehicle.

They were all transported to nearby hospitals. One woman and the man were taken to Baptist Health Hardin while the other woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the dead woman has not been released, as her family is being notified. Two people transported to Baptist Health were stable and are expected to survive, the police department's Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham told CBS News via email.

The police department is now conducting an investigation with the Elizabethtown Planning Department.

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for Denny's said: "Denny's is aware of the incident that took place at our Elizabethtown location on Thursday. Safety is our top priority, and we are working with the authorities to better understand what led to this situation."