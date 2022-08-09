Demolition work is now well underway at the Sacramento Kings' old arena

SACRAMENTO – What name do you call the old home of the Sacramento Kings?

Many fans stubbornly called it ARCO Arena even after the name changed in 2011 to Power Balance Pavilion.

The lettering "Sleep Train Arena" currently adorns the husk – another sign that the structure remains forever stuck in the past, as that company went through a name change in recent years.

On Tuesday, as we paid a visit to the old barn, the first phase of the demolition was well underway. All sides of the building are slowly being peeled away; the "6th Man" statue already removed.

Unlike the fate of the original ARCO Arena, which was turned into an office building, the plan is to completely demolish Sleep Train. Despite some talk about the Sacramento Zoo possibly moving to the site, a medical school and hospital are now set to be built.

Some may see it as a fitting metamorphosis of the site, as the arena had a short-lived second life during the COVID-19 pandemic as an overflow hospital.

Exactly how much longer demolition work will take is unclear, but officials have said the new hospital is set to break ground by the end of the year.