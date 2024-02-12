Is there a Democratic presidential contingency plan following Biden special counsel report?

Do the Democrats need a ballot back-up plan after President Biden's special counsel report?

SACRAMENTO -- Are Democrats eyeing a presidential nominee plan B? A new breakdown, out by Politico Monday, breaks down the possible contingency plan Democrats may be forced to consider.

A special counsel report released last week put President Biden's age and mental fitness back in the discourse describing the 81-year-old as a "sympathetic well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

The White House pushed back on the report and Biden himself told reporters last week his memory was "fine." But is it enough to sway voters?

Conversations have grown louder after the eight-word description. The contingency plan, suggested by CBS13's political analyst Gary Dietrich in July 2023, was broken down by Politico. In short, it would take Biden voluntarily announcing he will not accept the Democratic nomination.

A potential frontrunner, in this case, California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been a vocal supporter of Biden.

Newsom has repeatedly denied he is running for president and this route to the nomination would be the "last path," so to speak, of this election cycle.