Delta College student-athlete Kayla Crespin killed in crash

STOCKTON – A student-athlete at San Joaquin Delta College died in a car crash over the weekend.

In a message sent out to the Delta College community on Tuesday, officials confirmed that student-athlete Kayla Crespin had died.

"This loss has deeply impacted the athletics community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Kayla's family and friends during this challenging time," wrote Delta College spokesperson Alex Breitler.

Exactly when and where the crash took place has not been detailed by authorities.

Crespin was a member of Delta College's water polo team and was a Stockton native, having attended Edison High School.

Delta College said details about memorial services and/or tributes will be shared once they are available.