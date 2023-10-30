Watch CBS News
Local News

Delta Air Lines flight to Salt Lake City diverted to Sacramento after pilot reports engine problem

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A possible engine problem prompted a flight to be diverted to Sacramento on Monday morning.

According to a preliminary statement from the FAA, the pilot on board Delta Air Lines Flight 2905 from San Jose International Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport reported a possible engine problem.

No further details about the engine problem have been released, but the FAA says the flight landed safely at Sacramento International Airport around 7:25 a.m.

Delta Air Lines says a total of 109 customers and 5 flight crew members were on the plane. 

Those customers are being rebooked for other flights, Delta says. 

The FAA is now investigating the incident. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.