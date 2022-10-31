Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana

Authorities set to announce development in Delphi murders; arrest reported Authorities set to announce development in Delphi murders; arrest reported 02:16

(CBS) -- Five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter.

"Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder is sure a major step in leading to a conclusion of this long-term and complex investigation," Carter said.

Abigail "Abby" Williams, left, and Liberty "Libby" German. Facebook photos

Abby and Libby were best friends in the eighth grade. They disappeared while they were hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi in February 2017.

Their bodies were found a day later on Valentine's Day in a wooded area, a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system where the teens had planned to go hiking during a day off from school.

Police have said Libby snapped a photo of the killer, and recorded his voice on her cell phone before she died. Authorities also have released a series of sketches of the suspect.

In 2017, Indiana State Police first released a sketch of a man they called a prime suspect.

Sketch of suspect in murders of two Indiana teens. (Credit: FBI)

But then in 2019, without much explanation, the sketch was updated, with a much different-looking man now believed to be the killer.

Indiana State Police released a new sketch of the man suspected of killing two teenage girls, Libby German and Abby Williams, in Delphi in February 2017. (Source: Indiana State Police)

Police received tens of thousands of tips in the case, and have over the years identified several persons of interest, but none ever led to an arrest until now.

Allen's name also had not been surfaced from police until his arrest was first reported last week. Our affiliate in Lafayette, Indiana confirmed, via anonymous sources, that Allen was arrested and booked on Friday. This is backed up by Carroll County Jail intake records.

People from the small town of Delphi - about 120 miles from Chicago – were relieved once word spread of an arrest on Friday.

"We're very happy," one woman said. "We're very happy as a community."

"People who knew the girls will never be totally over it, I'm sure," a man said.

"Chills all over my body. Like, I was ecstatic," another woman added. "Finally, some closure for the families."

Last year, Libby's grandmother still held onto hope that an arrest was coming.

"Whether it be today or tomorrow, it's ticking. Technology is getting better and better, and we're going to get him," said Becky Patty.

Allen's neighbors told our Indiana affiliate that police were at the suspect's house recently - and focused on an outside burn-pit.

We have been looking into Allen's background and haven't found a criminal history.

Earlier this year, an FBI search warrant obtained by the "Murder Sheet" podcast said the bodies of Abigail and Liberty lost a lot of blood.

The warrant also noted that the killer may have staged a murder scene and took souvenirs, but the warrant did not specify what they were.

The warrant also disclosed a landowner named Ron Logan couldn't be ruled out as the man recorded on Liberty's saying "down the hill."

The girls' bodies were found on Logan's property a day after they disappeared. Logan died in 2020.

We connected Thursday with Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee of the "Murder Sheet" podcast to talk about the latest developments on Friday.

"We actually drove up to Delphi, Indiana, in order to try to figure out what's going on," Cain said.

Cain and Greenlee have been digging into the case for their podcast for a long time now.

"This is an incredibly huge and significant development for the Delphi case," said Cain. "Police haven't arrested anyone so far, prior to this."

"The name you mentioned is not a name we heard before today," said Greenlee.