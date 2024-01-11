Delivery driver arrested in 2021 Sacramento sexual assault investigation

SACRAMENTO - A delivery driver who authorities said made his way into a home and sexually assaulted a person in Sacramento in 2021 was arrested more than two years later.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office began investigating a sexual assault that happened on July 23, 2021, in northern Sacramento County.

Deputies said the suspect, now identified as 45-year-old William Hunter, disguised himself as an Amazon delivery driver and forced his way into the victim's home where the assault happened. They said the victim did not know who he was.

Evidence was collected at the scene but the suspect was not identified. Through new leads, deputies were able to identify Hunter as the suspect.

Detectives learned he was an employee of a delivery service company that is contracted through Amazon.

Hunter was booked into jail with a $1 million bail for assault with intent to commit rape while in the commission of a burglary, burglary and battery.

The case remains under investigation.