Del Paso Heights mayoral forum spotlights key issues including gun violence

DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Six mayoral candidates gathered in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday to address critical issues in the community.

The forum comes just hours after a shooting at Sacramento's Grant High School that resulted in one student hospitalized and another in custody.

The League of Women Voters and the Association of Black American Voters of California organized the forum, emphasizing key concerns like human trafficking, homelessness and gun violence.

Grant High School's Student Body President Leah Nelson underscored the need for her school's representation, expressing resilience within the school's community.

"I wanted to make sure that not only Grant High School had a voice in this conversation but also let the community know that we're strong we're going to push through and come together as a community," Nelson said.

While officials from the Association of Black American Voters of California announced that this marked their final pre-midterm forum, plans are in place for future events.