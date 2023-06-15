What has led to a surge of violence in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights community?

DEL PASO HEIGHTS – Eleven shootings in seven days.

On Tuesday night, the Sacrament Police Department investigated a double shooting on Clay Street. The man and woman shot and killed in a car marked the 14th and 15th homicides to date this year.

Officers did respond to at least one shooting that left one injured in north Sacramento on June 8.

"We're committed to reducing this violence, but need the community's help as well," said Sgt. Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the department.

The problem?

"We don't snitch here," said Tawana Johnson, a resident. "You're in danger if you tell here."

The Del Paso Heights Neighborhood Association told CBS13 that one way around the fear involves the use of doorbell cameras, but only if the city purchases them for the most impoverished residents.

"It gives them the opportunity to do their job and it keeps us safe," Johnson said.

Part of keeping people safe, Sacramento police said it's deployed strategies to reduce violent crime through intervention and prevention, including working with its community partners.

In some cases, this could include connecting at-risk youth and adults to social services and family resources.

But some activists partly blame inconsistent city investments, especially one-time funding support which they claim can do more harm. Bishop Chris Baker has also asked community leaders and law enforcement about what isn't working.

"What do we need to change? And we're all like – twisting our hands like what are we not doing that's effective?" he said.