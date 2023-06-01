"City needs to do something": Del Paso Boulevard businesses fed up with crime

NORTH SACRAMENTO – Public drinking, burglaries and shootings — businesses along Del Paso Boulevard say "enough."

Howie Ditkof grew so increasingly frustrated, the prominent business leader recently quit his work with the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership. He hopes his resignation comes as a wake-up call to let city leaders know businesses need the police to enforce laws.

On a Wednesday in Old North Sacramento, diners at Lil Joe's enjoyed their lunch.

"Here in North Sac, it was a full-up and village town. We had hobby shops, skating rinks, three or four movie theaters," John Fierro said.

The restaurant owner often reminisces about Del Paso Boulevard's rich history as a thriving area. Nowadays, crimes ranging from petty theft to shootings present challenges for businesses nearby.

"Across the street from us, there was a group of guys passing a bottle of Patron. An officer just rolls right past them," said Daniel Savala, executive director of the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership. "Why did that happen?"

Ditkof announced Tuesday he quit the board as the chairman to protest against what he calls a lack of "essential city service of police protection to business and property."

"The people there are wonderful, they deserve an opportunity, but the city needs to do something to offset 60 years of absolute neglect," Ditkof said.

Some diners and shoppers share the same sentiment.

"I agree. Totally, totally agree," George Karyszyn said. "They just don't seem to be following up on stuff. I've called in on some stuff and it takes them three to four weeks for them to follow up on something — or they don't follow up at all."

From city hall to Sacramento police, CBS13 asked what is being done to tackle crime. In a statement, Councilman Sean Loloee said he spoke with the police chief to ask for more police presence and more important responsiveness.

"Our job is to ensure our businesses are protected, and our residents are safe. We need the same level of commitment and response as other communities in our city. It is unfair for the unhoused to continue being pushed into District 2. The level of crime we see is unacceptable because there are no consequences or repercussions. We discuss creating healthy, strong communities, yet we are here. We are on the verge of losing more of our neighborhood businesses if we don't reconsider some policies that have created the conditions we see today."

On Sunday, Ditkof claimed officers failed to respond to his property and another business after thieves set off alarms.

In some cases, he said there have been reports of police failing to respond at all if businesses fail to pay for an alarm permit. Unless someone calls, police will not be dispatched.

According to the department, it receives 26,000 security alarm calls each year and about 97% are false. The permit is meant to reduce the number of false alarms within the city.

Meanwhile, a department spokesperson wrote a lengthy statement discussing how it recognizes the harmful impact property crimes, such as burglaries, have on the city's business community.

"Our businesses have every right to be upset over their occurrence," the spokesperson said in the statement.

Sacramento police explained there are usually more calls for service than officers available to respond. It relies on a call priority system when responding to calls.

In recent weeks, the department claims to have increased its patrols in business districts along Del Paso Boulevard, and its North Problem-Oriented Policing Team is investing considerable time in working with our business community.

Del Paso Boulevard Partnership said it wants to welcome everyone to the area except lawbreakers.

"This just isn't the place for us to do normal BS," Savala said.