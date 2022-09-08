Del Oro High Football player collapses twice during practice amid 100+ degree temperature

LOOMIS — A Del Oro High School football player is recovering after collapsing on the field twice due to heatstroke.

CBS13's Marlee Ginter was outside the temporary offices for district officials, where high school administrators have been meeting with the district as they try to work out a response to concerned parents.

The meeting is in response to a Del Oro High School football player collapsing twice on the field while the team practiced in 100+ degree weather on Sep. 6.

The player was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors informed him that he suffered a heat stroke.

The student's father tells Marlee that his son is still being monitored but should be back in school on Sep. 12.

The Placer Union High School District released a statement:

"Student safety is of the utmost importance to the Placer Union High School District. As such, prior to the heatwave, guidance was provided to all of our Athletic Directors, Coaches, and Principals. The District is aware of local decisions that were made by allowing participation in sports during some of the hottest parts of the day. Subsequent to this incident, the District followed up with mandates on student participation during temperatures exceeding 104 degrees. Moving forward, athletic activities will only be allowed if temperatures are below 104 degrees and all safety guidelines are followed. Our dedicated coaches and volunteers aim to provide these athletic opportunities because of their genuine care and love for our students. These types of incidents enable us to reevaluate, reflect and come together as a stronger community. It is our responsibility to ensure that this won't happen in the future."

The father says that the principal also informed him that the school will also monitor air quality and if that becomes a problem they will move practice indoors.