Del Campo High School lockdown lifted after report of potential threat on campus

FAIR OAKS — Del Campo High School went on lockdown Monday afternoon due to a potential threat on campus.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Fair Oaks campus over reports of a student with a gun. All students have since been reported safe and unharmed, while the campus was cleared by deputies and the lockdown was lifted.

A San Juan Unified School District spokesperson said nearby Will Rogers Middle School, Charles Peck Elementary and Thomas Kelly Elementary went into a precautionary shelter-in-place due to the situation, but those have since been lifted.

No suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

Dewey Boulevard was closed near the school while authorities were on the scene.