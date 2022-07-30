Defensible space not enough to curb wildfire risk at home

AUBURN — Defensible space, otherwise known as the bugger between a building or home and the landscape, has long been proved to be a key proactive measure that homeowners can take to prevent fire from spreading to the home.

In California's current wildfire reality, where fires are hotter and larger than they have ever been before, defensible space is no longer enough to protect structures.

The zone of 0-5 feet from buildings, structures, and decks is considered an "ember resistant zone" by Cal Fire. Science proved that the area is the most important because the ember-resistant zone is designated to keep fire or embers from igniting materials that can spread fire to her home.

It's recommended to use hardscapes like gravel, pavers, concrete and other materials that are non-combustible. Cal Fire also recommends removing dead and dying weeds, grass, plants and other vegetation or debris that may become fuel in a fire.

Cal Fire outlines more guidelines for homeowners to keep structures safe.

Defensible space is no longer the only proactive way to protect homes and structures, according to Daniel Berlant, the deputy director of Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation with Cal Fire.

"Even the home that's built to the latest standards cannot withstand vegetation up next to it," said Berlant.

He explained that embers that land within the first five feet of a building or home can spark a fire on what is there, then it spreads to the home.

"Defensible space is not enough, under the conditions we're experiencing now, and with the ember storms we often get you've gotta make sure you've got that good combination," said Berlant.

The combination is defensible space and home hardening, a series of upgrades or building choices made with building materials and installation techniques that can increase fire resistance.