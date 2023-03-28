Watch CBS News
Decomposed human remains have been found near Truckee

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY -- Officials have found decomposed human remains near Truckee, thanks to a call that the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Regional Dispatch Center received. 

The call came in on Monday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., and the caller reported finding severely decomposed human remains in the area of Farad Road and Interstate 80 east of Truckee. 

Investigation by Nevada County Sheriff's deputies, detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, and officers from California Highway Patrol confirmed that the remains were human. As it was already night, deputies secured the scene overnight  for it to be resumed early Tuesday morning. 

This is an ongoing investigation and the scene is still being processed. Travelers are advised to use caution. 

March 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

