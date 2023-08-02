Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway on North Sacramento street

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A death investigation is underway along a North Sacramento street on Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Sonoma Avenue and Callecita Street.

Scene of the investigation. Victor Tafoya/Viewer photo

Sacramento police confirmed that officers are at the scene conducting a death investigation. However, no other details have been released.

Expect road closures in the area.

Updates to follow. 

First published on August 2, 2023 / 9:01 AM

