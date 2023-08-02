Death investigation underway on North Sacramento street
SACRAMENTO – A death investigation is underway along a North Sacramento street on Wednesday morning.
The scene is near Sonoma Avenue and Callecita Street.
Sacramento police confirmed that officers are at the scene conducting a death investigation. However, no other details have been released.
Expect road closures in the area.
Updates to follow.
