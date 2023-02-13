Suspect arrested after death of 3-year-old boy at Sacramento motel

SACRAMENTO – A suspect is now under arrest after the death of a young child at a Sacramento motel last week.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the 1400 block of 30th Street for a medical aid call after learning that a young boy had been rushed to the hospital. The 3-year-old boy was later pronounced dead, police say.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office later deemed the incident a suspicious death.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation and identified 30-year-old Lashawn Sparks as a suspect in the case.

Sparks was arrested on Friday on charges of child endangerment and homicide. Investigators say don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.

No details on exactly how the boy died have been released.