Deadly Yuba City crash causes traffic delays

YUBA CITY - At least one person is dead after a crash caused delays on two Yuba City roads Wednesday morning, the police department said. 

The Yuba City Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Colusa Highway and Rocca Way. Delays can be expected on eastbound Colusa Highway and northbound Rocca Way. 

Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. 

It is unknown how long the road will be closed. It's unknown what led to the crash and how many people were inside the vehicle.

Check back for more information. 

First published on February 28, 2024 / 11:15 AM PST

