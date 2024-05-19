Driver killed in collision with train near Lodi

LODI – One person is dead after a train and vehicle crashed near Lodi Sunday evening, officials said.

Around 6 p.m., a Union Pacific train collided with a vehicle at a crossing near E. Armstrong Road and Pearson Road, near Micke Grove Park.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a white Honda was traveling west on Armstrong Road when it appeared that they tried to go around the crossing arms before they were struck by the train heading south.

The Honda overturned and ended up on its side. The driver died at the scene.

No train crew members were injured, Union Pacific said.

The identification of the driver has not been released.