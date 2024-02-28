Deadly Stockton police shooting of homicide suspect in 2020 justified

STOCKTON - The deadly police shooting of Antwaune Burrise in 2020 will not be prosecuted after finding the use of force was lawfully justified, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

Burrise, 39, was shot and killed by Stockton police officers on July 15, 2020.

Officials said body camera shows officers found Burrise inside a vehicle outside an apartment complex. They attempted to serve an arrest warrant as he was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 39-year-old Renard Thomas.

Thomas was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car along the 300 block of Florence Street in Stockton.

Burrise was considered to be armed and dangerous. Officials said he did not comply and stayed inside his vehicle as officers approached him.

After attempting de-escalation measures and shouting commands, Burrise accelerated his vehicle toward an officer.

This is when officials said an officer fired his weapon, followed by two other officers who fired their weapons.

Inside Burrise's vehicle, officials found a loaded semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun under his seat and a .223 caliber semi-automatic AR-15 style on the back seat.

Burriese was taken to the hospital where he died.

The police department released body camera footage of the shooting in August 2020.