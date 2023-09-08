Man dies after stabbing in West Sacramento; homicide investigation underway

WEST SACRAMENTO – A deadly stabbing is under investigation in West Sacramento early Tuesday afternoon has now been classified as a homicide.

The scene is along the 1600 block of Riverbank Boulevard.

West Sacramento police responded around 1:45 p.m. to investigate a reported disturbance and found one man with severe stab wounds inside a home. Police said the man died at the scene.

Officers immediately detained a person of interest nearby. No one else linked to the incident is believed to be outstanding.

Investigators have since determined that the incident was a homicide and the person of interest detained was the suspect.