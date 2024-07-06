Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing at Linda gas station

LINDA – A suspect was arrested for homicide after a person who was stabbed died at the hospital early Saturday morning in Yuba County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to a physical disturbance just after midnight at the Arco gas station near N. Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard in Linda.

This is where they found a victim who was stabbed. They were rushed to the hospital where they later died. The victim has not been identified.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Michael Collier of Linda after reviewing surveillance video. He was brought in for questioning and arrested for homicide.