Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing at Linda gas station

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LINDA – A suspect was arrested for homicide after a person who was stabbed died at the hospital early Saturday morning in Yuba County, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies responded to a physical disturbance just after midnight at the Arco gas station near N. Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard in Linda.

This is where they found a victim who was stabbed. They were rushed to the hospital where they later died. The victim has not been identified. 

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Michael Collier of Linda after reviewing surveillance video. He was brought in for questioning and arrested for homicide. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.