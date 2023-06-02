Police: Deadly single-car wreck involving 11 people, including 9 kids, likely caused by speed

2 young children, woman killed in Sacramento crash that saw 11 people in one vehicle

2 young children, woman killed in Sacramento crash that saw 11 people in one vehicle

SACRAMENTO – A deadly single-car wreck involving 11 people, including nine children, may have likely occurred because of speed, police say.

On Wednesday night, Sacramento police and fire responded to a crash on the 900 block of San Juan Road.

According to a news release, the vehicle reportedly lost control before striking a tree.

First responders arrived to find a smoking sedan carrying two women and nine children, ages three to eight years old.

A woman died on scene while a three- and five-year-old died at area hospitals, police said.

People living nearby tell CBS13 they warned the city about the dangers of the road, citing concerns over speed, lighting and the curvature of the road next to a growing memorial for the crash victims.

"Just being a parent. It's hard to know that another kid passed away and the reason. It's kind of sad," said Lonnie Gray, who drove from Downtown Sacramento to pay his respects while hoping the other survivors pull through.

A Good Samaritan returned to the deadly crash site Thursday morning.

Grief-stricken, he asked to remain anonymous, but recalled helping people trapped inside the car.

"So, we pulled over, ran to the car. I couldn't get the other side open so I open the door and saw a couple of kids. And, I just started grabbing them out," he said.

While detectives investigate, neighbors said they have sounded the alarm about traffic.

"It's tragic that something like this had to happen to get the attention that is needed on this street," said Marbella Sala, president of the Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association.

A nearby church echoes it has been problematic.

"We've been working on trying to get more light for the area," Jim Pevy, pastor of Peace Lutheran Church.

According to the pastor, members of the church's praise team also assisted the victims following the crash while waiting for police and fire to respond.

"My heart drops because I do feel for the family, I do feel for those who were in the car and pray for those who were in the car," Pevy said.

Meanwhile, the Good Samaritan walked away unable to shake away the harrowing scene.

"It was just a bad scene, man," he said. "I'm just praying for that family."