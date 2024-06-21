Man dies in hospital after shooting near Sacramento's Granite Regional Park

Suspect at large after man fatally shot near Granite Park in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man who was shot near Granite Regional Park in Sacramento has died, police said Friday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened at around 5:15 p.m. along the 8100 block of Cucamonga Avenue, which runs along the west side of the park.

Officers located the victim, a man, with a single gunshot wound. That man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and there were no details available on a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact the Sacramento Police Department.