Deadly shooting in Oak Park claims the life of at least one person

SACRAMENTO -- A fatal shooting overnight took the life of at least one person, said authorities.

The shooting took place early Thursday morning, just after midnight, at the 3500 block of San Jose Way in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood.

According to Sacramento Police Department, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound at the scene, who later died from his injuries.

An investigation into this deadly shooting is underway, and no additional information has been released at this time.