2 killed, 1 rescued in overnight Patterson ranch house fire

PATTERSON — Two people died and one person was rescued in an overnight fire at a ranch house on the outskirts of Patterson in Stanislaus County, officials said Tuesday.

It happened at around 12:35 a.m. at a two-story home along Almond Avenue.

The Patterson Fire Department said one of its crews and an engine from the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

The West Stanislaus crew arrived first and began an exterior fire attack while the Patterson crew used the rear windows of the two-story home to ventilate and enter for search efforts as multiple people were believed to be trapped inside.

Two adults were located and declared dead at the scene, Patterson Fire said. A third person was removed from the home and treated by paramedics.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

