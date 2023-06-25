Man killed, woman injured in Myran Avenue shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — A man died and a woman was injured in an overnight shooting along Myran Avenue in Stockton, authorities said Sunday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public. Homicide deetectives were on the scene at around 2:45 a.m.

No details were available on a suspect or if anyone was detained.

The woman who was shot is expected to survive. The deceased has not yet been identified.