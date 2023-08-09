Cal Fire battalion chief discusses operations behind aerial firefighting after deadly mid-air collision

CALIFORNIA - The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are still investigating what caused a deadly mid-air collision between two Cal Fire helicopters on Sunday.

It happened during a 20-acre brush fire in Cabazon, which is located in Riverside County.

The flags at the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento were flying at half-staff Tuesday to honor the three lives lost.

The victims that were inside what is known as a Bell 407 Helicopter were identified as contract pilot Tony Susa and two CAL FIRE veterans, Captain Tim Rodriguez and Assistant Chief Josh Bischof.

The Bell collided in mid-air with a Sikorsky S-64 Helicopter, or Skycrane, which managed to make a safe landing with only minor damage.

Isaac Sanchez, a Cal Fire battalion chief of communications, said every air attack operation has what is called an air tactical group supervisor.

"Their primary role is to coordinate all aircraft in a safe manner to ensure safe operation of those aircraft," he told CBS Sacramento.

However, when multiple aircraft are called in, another layer of leadership is needed.

"What can happen is we can bring in a helicopter coordinator or a military helicopter coordinator," Sanchez said.

The Bell was flying as a helicopter coordinator when the collision occurred. That is because Cal Fire said six aircraft responded to the fire.

"The helicopter coordinator's role is to coordinate with helicopters so that the air tactical group supervisor has their attention on the overall big picture of the incident and the fixed-wing aircraft," Sanchez said.

That means the Bell was communicating with the Skycrane, telling it where to drop the more than 2,000 gallons of water it can hold at once.

President Biden offered his condolences to the three families of the victims and in a statement said that this tragedy is just another example of the incredible bravery of firefighters.

"As wildfires have intensified in recent years, more and more firefighters have put themselves in harm's way to defend our families and communities from out-of-control fires," Mr. Biden's statement continued.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the deadly collision.