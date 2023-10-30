Deadly five-car collision in Yuba City closes traffic for hours

YUBA CITY - At least one person is dead following a five-car collision in Yuba City Sunday.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 20 and Harter Parkway. The victims or how many people were inside the vehicles have not been identified, but CBS13 was on the scene and saw investigators removing body bags from the scene.

Traffic on the busy street was closed for nearly nine hours, but there are still a lot of unknowns as to how the crash happened or what direction each vehicle was headed.

You could see damage on the front ends of each of the vehicles involved -- some more than others -- from the impact.

The speed limit on this main road is 55 miles per hour, but police cannot tell us if any of the cars were speeding when it happened.

Investigators spent the day collecting evidence and closing traffic on Tharp Road/El Margarita, which was shut down in both directions for most of the day.

Nearby businesses stayed open, and employees there told CBS13 they heard the sound from the crash and saw the chaotic aftermath.

If you witnessed the crash or have information that could help the investigation, you're asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department.