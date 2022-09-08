Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA – A deadly hit-and-run has a major Rancho Cordova road closed early Thursday morning.

The scene is near Coloma Road and McGregor Drive.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a woman who was crossing the street was struck just before 5 a.m. 

That woman then died from her injuries. Her name has not been released. 

No suspect information has been released at this point.

Police say Coloma Road is closed between McGregor and Benita drives due to the investigation. No estimated time of reopening has been given. 

