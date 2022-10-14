Watch CBS News
Deadly crash on I-5 in Natomas; traffic backing up to downtown

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in Natomas early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the westbound Interstate 80 connector ramp.

It appears a vehicle struck the guard rail.

Authorities at the scene confirm that one person has died.

Lanes along northbound I-5 in the immediate area were blocked but are back open. Traffic is still backing up through Downtown Sacramento and drivers should try and find alternate routes. 

First published on October 14, 2022 / 6:56 AM

