Deadly crash on I-5 in Natomas; traffic backing up to downtown

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in Natomas early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the westbound Interstate 80 connector ramp.

It appears a vehicle struck the guard rail.

Authorities at the scene confirm that one person has died.

Lanes along northbound I-5 in the immediate area were blocked but are back open. Traffic is still backing up through Downtown Sacramento and drivers should try and find alternate routes.