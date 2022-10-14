Deadly crash on I-5 in Natomas; traffic backing up to downtown
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in Natomas early Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the westbound Interstate 80 connector ramp.
It appears a vehicle struck the guard rail.
Authorities at the scene confirm that one person has died.
Lanes along northbound I-5 in the immediate area were blocked but are back open. Traffic is still backing up through Downtown Sacramento and drivers should try and find alternate routes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.